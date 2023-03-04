‘Rubbish’ apparel makes it into the limelight

KUALA LUMPUR: A company here is making a name for itself in the local and international scene by producing an activewear clothing line that is made from human-generated debris collected from oceans and landfills.

Terra and Eve Sdn Bhd was founded in 2020 by 29-year-olds Azalea Marzuki and Suan Yean Ong, fitness buffs who wanted to create a brand that is stylish, of high quality and makes a positive impact on the planet.

“We created the Terrae brand of activewear to combine our interest in fitness and fashion with our belief in sustainable living, which is still a fairly new concept in Malaysia.

“In the process, we have removed some of the plastics that end up in the oceans and landfills. Currently, we collect about 100,000 tonnes of waste each year from these two sources, which helped prevent 57,100 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere,” said Azalea.

She added that by recycling plastic waste and using it to make the activewear line, the company has avoided using dyes and other toxic chemicals in its production processes.

The Terrae brand, which includes bottoms, sweatshirts, sports bras, skirts and bags, has since been exported to the US, Singapore, Germany and Australia.

Suan said the company is in the process of creating a garment exchange programme, in which its pre-owned activewear apparel can be returned to the company for reprocessing into new pieces.

The company also hopes to implement a circular fashion ecosystem within five years, with focus on not only production but also on the longevity and life cycle of each item.

Response from Terrae customers has been enthusiastic as there are not many Asian brands aligned with ecological values.

“The bottoms are stretchable, have deep pockets and are comfortable to wear in hot and cold weather,” said Tse Lin, 29, while Agata Frymus, 26, said: “Terrae has the designs that I expect in activewear. It was also hassle-free when I wanted to exchange my purchase for another size.”

A customer in Singapore, Goh Minn, said she was happy with the brand’s line and has a wardrobe full of them in different colours.

“The brand has very stylish designs that suit my lifestyle.They are also affordable and comfortable to wear.”

Suan said Terrae is committed to reducing the use of conventional materials and switching to more sustainable options.

These include fabrics made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate and Econyl, which is an alternative to nylon and made from waste products and other waste materials.

The co-founders emphasised the importance of being conscious of the raw materials they purchase, particularly in terms of their durability and overall quality.

“This means investing in products that will last longer, and not contribute to the use-and-throw-away culture,” said Suan.

She added that by using organic and sustainable materials, minimising waste and working with ethical suppliers and manufacturers, the company is committed to reducing the brand’s environmental footprint.

“As we move forward in our efforts to protect the planet, brands such as Terrae will play a critical role in shaping a more sustainable fashion industry,” said Azalea.

“By prioritising sustainability in every aspect of our business, our brand will transform the fashion industry and inspire others to join efforts to make our world a (better place) to live in.”