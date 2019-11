WITH perseverance and a strong commitment, a former rubbish collector, Mohamad Azlan Al Amin, is now a successful entrepreneur and millionaire.

Sharing his success story, Mohamad Azlan, 32, said in 2005, he was working as a rubbish collector for a cleaning contractor at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Gong Kedak, Pasir Putih, in Kelantan.

“At that time, I often took home food, like chicken and fish, to be thrown away by the canteen operator, but still edible, for my family. That was how difficult life was.

“We were poor, and in a survey that was carried out, my family was found to be the poorest in Kampung Tok Raja, Besut. I was determined to change my life and that of my family,” he told reporters after the launch of his book, Rahsia Pengutip Sampah Jadi Jutawan (Secrets Of A Rubbish Collector Who Becomes A Millionaire) at the National Library (PNM) here today.

The book was unveiled by PNM director-general Maizan Ismail.

Azlan said that in 2010, after his farming failed, he decided to leave home to find a job in Jertih.

“I only had RM1.30 in my pocket,” he said, adding his life changed when he met an individual who offered him a job as a property agent.

Mohamad Azlan, who is the proprietor of Azlan A-Amin Properties Sdn Bhd, attributed his success not just to determination and hard work, but also the practice of giving alms, performing his religious obligations and caring for his parents.

“Make poverty as a motivation and wealth as an inspiration. When we have acquired wealth, be generous and help others.

“In times of hardship, never forget Allah and give alms, and always be grateful and appreciate the sacrifices of our parents,” he added.

Mohamad Azlan, who is the sixth of 21 siblings, hoped the book, published by Maleq Rezki Enterprise, would inspire other youths. — Bernama