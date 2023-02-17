Ruji appointed Home Ministry sec-gen, Wan Ahmad Dahlan ICU director-general

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Ruji Ubi and Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz are switching portfolios, with the former taking over as Home Ministry (KDN) secretary-general and the latter as director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali issued separate statements today to announce their appointments, which will take effect on Monday (Feb 20).

Mohd Zuki said the appointment of Ruji, 53, was based on his qualifications, leadership qualities and vast experience as he had held various posts related to security, management of development project monitoring and human resource management.

Ruji, who has been in the civil service for 27 years, had served as the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) chief executive officer, Defence Ministry deputy secretary-general (development) and director of Sabah State Development Office.

“I am fully confident that with his qualifications, experience and credibility, he can shoulder the responsibility of supporting the mission and vision of KDN to ensure the country’s security and peace is protected and the people’s well-being maintained to realise the objectives of Malaysia Madani,“ said Mohd Zuki.

He also said Wan Ahmad Dahlan, 57, possessed wide experience in the fields of policy, management, enforcement, security and public service.

“I am totally confident that with his qualifications, experience and credibility, he is capable of leading ICU in the monitoring of government programme or project implementation in a comprehensive manner to realise the objectives of Malaysia Madani,“ he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan, who has been in service for 28 years, had also served as the Comptroller of the Royal Household at Istana Negara. -Bernama