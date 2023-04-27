Runaway fireball scare for two Penang FC footballers

BALIK PULAU: Two Penang FC footballers had the fright of their lives in a bizarre accident on Jalan Tun Sardon heading towards Relau.

The two players, identified as Muhamad Azmeer Aris Nor Rashid and Mohammad Amer Azahar, were reportedly unhurt.

Senior Fire Officer II of Seri Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station, Mohd Nasir Yahaya, said he received a call at 3.30 pm today on an accident which occurred when a lorry going uphill suddenly burst into flames and rolled back down like a runaway fireball.

“The lorry caught fire first when the players’ car was trailing it 100 metres downhill. The lorry was about 85 per cent on fire when it rolled back until it rammed the footballers’ car.

“The Honda HRV that the players were in caught fire, but not badly. It was 35 per cent burnt and was crushed on the front right,” he said today.

He said the two players were able to save themselves by exiting their car. -Bernama