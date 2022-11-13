Rural entrepreneurship to be given focus to drive rural economy: PM

BERA: The government continues to focus on the entrepreneurial sector, which is one of the important elements to drive economic development, including among the rural population, said Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said although the country has achieved success in terms of infrastructure development in rural areas, the economic field of rural communities needs to be strengthened.

“We want villagers to venture into various economic fields which are not just traditional economic activities, such as farming and tapping rubber, or as small-scale fishermen for those who live on the coast.

“Rural entrepreneurs always have the opportunity and space to improve their existing achievements to a higher level because we have the expertise, potential, and facilities that are constantly growing,” he said while officiating the Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival at Dataran Kerayong, here today.

The Prime Minister also said that the effort to empower the rural community is in line with the aspirational goal of the Rural Development Policy, with three main principles of sustainable, inclusive and holistic, towards the vision of prosperous rural areas by 2030.

In addition, he said rural entrepreneurs also have the potential to grow through the use of technology, which allows them to market product sales online to the international market.

In his speech, Ismail Sabri also said that rural development is the government’s priority, as can be seen in the presentation of Budget 2023, which is the allocation of RM10.93 million to the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB), four per cent higher than the previous year.

The allocation, according to him, is to ensure integrated planning and strategy for rural development can continue and benefit the rural community.

Commenting on the mini carnival, Ismail Sabri said it was part of KPLB’s marketing programme to promote the products and services of rural entrepreneurs by providing a platform to promote facilities and incentives offered by the private and public sectors.

The two-day carnival which ends today involves the participation of local entrepreneurs and various agencies under KPLB and is expected to draw 10,000 visitors with a sales value of RM100,000.-Bernama