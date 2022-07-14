RuralStar facilitates connectivity among remote, hard-to-reach communities: PM

BERA: The launch of RuralStar, the latest telecommunication technology network infrastructure device, is very important in facilitating connectivity to hard-to-reach communities, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said.

He said the RuralStar solution, which was developed by Huawei Malaysia, is able to connect areas that are not only remote but also have no or very little communication infrastructures.

“RuralStar is the catalytic technology that can help Malaysian families improve their daily living standards and, in turn, increase their digital footprint.

“Through technology like RuralStar, digital skills of people in all segments of society, can be nurtured and developed so that the country’s future workforce will have high levels of competitiveness.”

He said this when launching Huawei RuralStar Pro and presenting Huawei MatePad to students in Bera here today.

Also present were Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) interim chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh, Pahang Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman, Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer Michael Yuan and Celcom Axiata Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Idham Nawawi.

In achieving rapid economic growth, the prime minister said the government remained focused on its main goal, which was to bridge the digital gap and improve the quality of life of the people.

He said the government always strived to bring development to all segments of society in line with the principle of Keluarga Malaysia which is not to have anyone left behind from enjoying a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Malaysia together.

“Digital connectivity that covers all segments of society is the government’s main objective,” he said.

Citing the recent launch of the MEASAT 3-d satellite, Ismail Sabri also expressed hope that Internet access in urban and rural areas will be further improved.

Besides, he said the implementation of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) would offer 100 per cent 4G coverage in populated areas and a wider 5G coverage and fixed broadband services to nine million premises in the country by 2025.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also thanked Huawei Malaysia for helping the government in expediting the digital transformation and empowering the development of innovation in Malaysia.

He said Huawei Customer Solution Innovation Centre in Kuala Lumpur had also showcased various applications, devices and modern software that had tremendously helped the industries in Malaysia to become more agile and flexible in this challenging era.

“I am pleased that such cooperation between the government and the private sector had encouraged digital education, thus helping to drive the country to achieve sustainable economic growth.

“InsyaAllah, we will succeed in overcoming all problems and challenges by staying united and maintaining our close cooperation. Let us work together to generate a more prosperous, inclusive and sustainable future,” he added.

At the event, 200 Huawei tablets and Celcom SIM cards were distributed to students in need of the learning aid in Bera.-Bernama