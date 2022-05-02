Russia denies reports claiming war in Ukraine to end on May 9

ROME: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov(pix) on Sunday denied reports claiming that Moscow will end its war on Ukraine on May 9, the anniversary of Russia’s victory over the Nazis in World War II.

“Russia does not intend to accelerate the completion of the special operation in Ukraine until the Victory Day over Nazism, May 9,“ Anadolu Agency reported Lavrov said to Italian television channel Rete 4.

“Our soldiers will not adapt their actions artificially to a certain date,“ he said. “The rhythm of the operation in Ukraine depends first and foremost on the need to minimise the risk to the civilian population and Russian military personnel”.-Bernama