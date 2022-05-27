Russia expels five Croatian diplomats

MOSCOW: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday declared five Croatian diplomats persona non grata, reported Anadolu Agency.

The relevant note was handed to Croatian Ambassador to Russia Tomislav Car, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

“Tomislav Car has expressed a decisive protest in connection with groundless attempts of Croatia’s authorities to put responsibility on Russia for military crimes in Ukraine and the Croatian side’s military assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv,“ the ministry said.

On April 11, Croatia expelled 18 Russian diplomats to show protest against the Russia-Ukraine war in solidarity with Ukraine.

At least 3,998 civilians have been killed and 4,693 injured since the war began on Feb 24, according to United Nations (UN) estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Nearly 6.6 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.