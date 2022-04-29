Russia extends flight ban in central, south regions until May 7

MOSCOW: The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine has been extended until May 7, reported Sputnik, quoting the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) on Friday.

“The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until May 07, 2022, 3:45 a.m. Moscow time [0:45 GMT],“ a statement read.

The restriction applies to airports in the cities of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

Russian airlines are recommended to organise the transportation of passengers on alternative routes using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow, the statement noted.

Rosaviatsiya introduced restrictions on February 24 following the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.-Bernama