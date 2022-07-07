Russia to diversify oil, gas exports systematically

MOSCOW: Moscow will systematically diversify its oil and natural gas exports and remain committed to the existing contracts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday reported Sputnik.

“Russia contributes to strengthening food and energy security by fulfilling its obligations in good faith. This year we plan to send about 50 million tonnes of grain abroad. We will systematically expand the geography of oil, petrol and natural gas exports,” the ministry said in a statement.

The shortage of food, fertilisers and fuel is seriously aggravated by sanctions that the West imposes on Russia, according to the ministry.

“Developing countries, that are not self-sufficient, are faced with the main burden of the destructive consequences (of the sanctions),” the statement read.

Russia will continue to call for the suspension of sanctions and will promote an open multilateral trade relations.-Bernama