Russia-Ukraine war deepened food, energy financial crises: UN chief

DAKAR: The Russia-Ukraine war has deepened the food, energy and economic crises in Africa and worldwide, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Senegal’s President Macky Sall at the Senegalese Presidential Palace, Guterres said that all unnecessary export restrictions should be removed to combat the food and energy crises caused by the war, according to Anadolu Agency.

The food crisis can be resolved by reintroducing wheat production in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus to the world market, he said.

Regarding the energy crisis, he emphasised the importance of promoting renewable energy sources.

He also called on international financial institutions to urgently put into effect debt regulation mechanisms for developing countries “so that governments can avoid default and invest in social safety nets and sustainable development for their people”, it reported.

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb 24, according to UN estimates. The exact toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.-Bernama