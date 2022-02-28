Russian forces destroy world's largest cargo plane Mriya in Ukraine

KYIV: Russian forces have destroyed Ukraine's flagman aircraft An-225 Mriya, the world's biggest cargo plane, Ukraine's state defence conglomerate Ukroboronprom said Sunday on Telegram.

The aircraft was destroyed in an attack by Russian troops on the Hostomel airport outside Kyiv, Ukroboronprom said, reported Xinhua.

The restoration of the plane will cost more than US$3 billion and will take a long time, it said.

The An-225 Mriya, designed in the 1980s, is the longest and the heaviest airplane ever built. It was capable of carrying up to 640 tons of cargo.