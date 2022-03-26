Russian operation in Ukraine to continue until goals achieved

MOSCOW: Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will continue until all tasks set by President Vladimir Putin are fulfilled, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev(pix) said Friday.

“These targets are related to the future of Ukraine: the status of Ukraine as a neutral state, a state that does not pursue an anti-Russian policy, a state that is not militarised, and a state as our normal neighbour,“ Medvedev said as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Russia launched the special military operation a month ago primarily because these goals were not achieved through diplomacy, he said in an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti news agency and RT broadcaster.

The main tasks of the first stage of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have been completed in general, and the combat potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been significantly reduced, the Russian military announced on Friday.

The Russian military will “concentrate on the main thing -- the complete liberation of Donbass,“ said Sergei Rudskoy, first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russia began its war on Feb 24. It has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, United States, and United Kingdom, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,081 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,707 injured, according to United Nations estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.-Bernama