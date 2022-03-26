Russian strikes kill four at Kharkiv medical facility

KHARKIV: Russian strikes targeting a medical facility in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Friday killed at least four civilians and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said.

“This morning, following a bombardment on civilian infrastructure from several rocket launchers, seven civilians were injured, four of them died,“ police in the eastern city near Russia’s border said.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov accused Russian forces of “indiscriminate” shelling of his city and said that nearly two-thirds of its 1.5 million residents have had to flee since the war started a month ago.

“These criminal bombings target residential areas, civilians, and infrastructure such as schools,“ Terekhov told reporters during an improvised briefing in a secret location meant to be safe from bombs.

“It’s a war against Kharkiv, against Ukraine, against civilians,“ he said.

Friday's strikes targeted a medical centre in the Osnovyansky district of the city, police said.

In the aftermath, several people stood near the site of the strike in the residential area near the airport.

“I had gone out looking for bread. There were explosions. When I came back there were four bodies lying there, with relatives crying by their side,“ 71-year-old Mykola Hladkiy told an AFP journalist.

Several residents said cluster munitions were used. AFP journalists saw large fires after other hits in the city.

“Police are documenting this crime against the Ukrainian people and are gathering all material evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice,“ a statement said.

Kharkiv has seen heavy fighting and vast destruction since Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack launched late last month.

Kyiv says Moscow is deliberately targeting civilian areas, an accusation Russia denies.-AFP