RYTHM Foundation: More parents receptive to their differently-abled children now

PETALING JAYA: Parent's stigma on differently-abled children is now changing with more of them accepting and willing to send their children to school for students with special needs.

RYTHM Foundation chairperson Datin Seri Umayal Eswaran said this was due to the progress on the special children programme that is developed by the society including private schools, to create awareness among the parents.

“Although we are still behind countries like Australia in terms of having a proper system for children with special needs, I must admit that the stigma is changing.

“Today’s parents are very accepting and willing (in sending their kids to school for children with special needs), so the journey has started but it is still a long way,” she said when met at the Rythm Foundation Austim Day celebration at the Taarana School here today.

Taarana School, a centre for differently-abled children was established in May 2011 by RYTHM Foundation, the QI Group’s Social Impact Initiative which advocates for inclusive educational environments that pave the way for equal access to quality education for children of all abilities.

Umayal said as the data shows that one in 44 children are born with special disabilities, it sparked a growing concern about the need for proper policy from the government that can help parents as a whole.

“We can't ignore that fact as a nation and have to embrace it but to embrace it, we need policies on how to integrate them (differently-abled children) into society.

“We need government institutions and medical industry to recognise that (need of the policy). This is something that we have to do, which at the moment we don't have,” she added.

On the celebration itself, Umayal said the event is more to create awareness about the importance of special needs education and changing attitudes and practices associated with exceptional children.

Attended by parents, teachers, board members and senior executives of the QI Group, the three-hour event was capped with heartfelt testimonials by a few parents who shared how Taarana School positively impacted their children.

The students also engaged in various activities for both neurodivergent and neurotypical children, ranging from puzzle art and yoga to performances. -Bernama