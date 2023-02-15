S’gor adds three more services to ongoing free health screening programme

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will continue its free 2023 Selangor Health Screening programme by adding three more services - hearing tests, dental checks and physiotherapy.

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said the three services, costing a total of RM2.6 million, were aimed at benefiting 31,000 recipients at all the 56 state constituencies in Selangor.

“The following are the categories of screening and services available under the 2023 Selangor Screening programme that covers (firstly) non-communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease; secondly cancer, namely colorectal, prostate, cervical and breast cancer.

“Also screened are eye-related diseases such as myopia, glaucoma and retina as well as the three new services,” she said in a statement.

She said that through the Selangor Screening programme, which began last year, they have received over 20,000 registrations and identified 49 per cent of cases requiring follow-up action, consultation and further treatment.

“Following that, the state government urges Selangor residents with risk factors like family history, overweight, unhealthy lifestyle and those who have yet to be identified by doctors having the specified diseases, to register for the Selangor Screening programme.

“Registration can be made through the SELangkah application from 2 pm today, with each applicant having to complete an initial screening form during the registration process, aimed at identifying the applicant’s background and risk factors,” she said.

Dr Siti Mariah said eligible individuals will receive vouchers to undergo free health screening at the designated location and date.

She said more information regarding the programme can be obtained through the website selangorsaring.selangkah.my or call the Selcare hotline at 1-800-22-6600 for any enquiries. -Bernama