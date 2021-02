SHAH ALAM: Selangor is targeting a 50 per cent reduction in the rate of Covid-19 infection in the workplace, especially in industrial and manufacturing areas if the Prevention of Outbreak at Ignition Site (POIS) programme is implemented throughout the state.

Selangor Menteri Besar (MB) Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the implementation of the programme is considered necessary because 80 per cent of cases in Selangor are from work places.

“Now the epicentre of infection in Selangor is from the industrial area which is about 70 to 80 per cent. So, if the factories can mainly follow this programme, I am confident that there will be a reduction in workplace cases.

“This can be seen through POIS which was conducted at the Nestle Malaysia Bhd factory where the infection rate there is less than one per cent,“ he said.

Amirudin said this when met by reporters after launching the POIS programme at the Nestle Malaysia manufacturing factory near here. The event was also attended by the Selangor Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud and Nestle chief executive officer Juan Aranols.

Amirudin said the POIS programme required employers and workplaces to carry out strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection, including conducting routine screening of workers at all entrances, reviewing the travel history of employees and conducting regular screening tests.

Amirudin said for now, the state government has not required all employers to register the system but will look into the suitability in the future.

“It involves a lot of things like licensing and operating permits. So, for now it is more of a voluntary process and maybe we will try to be in line with what is available,“ he said.

On Jan 6, the Selangor Task Force for Covid-19 launched the POIS programme to prevent and reduce workplace clusters.

Registered employers need to set up committees consisting of several small groups with different functions whose roles are to identify areas and activities at high risk.

The committees must formulate emergency action plans, reduce external contacts, and ensure that all SOPs are complied with.

The POIS implementation initiative involves cooperation of the State Health Department, Selgate Corporation Sdn Bhd, local authorities and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers. — Bernama