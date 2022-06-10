S’gor aims to create net-zero workforce through SDS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor government is planning to build a net-zero workforce by expanding the training modules offered by the Selangor Digital School (SDS).

The move will enable the state to achieve carbon neutrality and accelerate the incorporation of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) in the governance, business strategy and operations management in Selangor, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

The SDS was established to address the shortage of digital talents in Selangor, through collaborations between Penjana Kapital Sdn Bhd, Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation, The Hive Southeast Asia, EZT Group and Digital Marketing Consultancy.

Amirudin said the state government had also allocated RM30 million in venture capital funds through Permodalan Negeri Selangor Bhd (PNSB) to accelerate the growth of Selangor startups, especially in the fields of net-zero, circular economy and smart city.

“This will bring tremendous benefits to the public as we could rapidly decarbonise while cutting our household energy bills and reduce fuel subsidy,’’ he said during the launch of the Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy (SDEC) 2022 - Asian Smart City Conference: Mayors Summit.

Selangor also has a number of startups nurtured under the Selangor Accelerator Programme, which are gearing to promote clean and alternative energy, and spearhead the transition to a circular economy.

Amirudin pointed out that Malaysia has an abundance of potential in terms of developing other renewable energy sources such as solar power, biofuel and biomass.

“We are relieved to see that major Malaysian government-linked companies such as Petronas, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, FGV Holdings Bhd and other companies have started to venture into renewable energy fields by setting up new ventures as well as investing in ESG-related startups,’’ he said.

Amirudin said environmental change due to the acceleration of urbanisation, leading to deadly heat waves, long droughts, heavy rainfall, flash floods, and forest fires, has taught the world the essence of resilience, sustainability and digitalisation.

“As cities are also one of the main drivers of economic growth of a country, these climate change disasters not only caused the loss of life as well as economic crises but also wreak havoc on food and energy supply.

“Implementing smart city initiatives seems to be the way forward as cities focus on utilising intelligent physical, social, economic and institutional infrastructure and digital tools to deliver quality service to its citizens and enhancing their quality of life,’’ he added.

Under the Smart Selangor Action Plan 2025, the Selangor state government is spearheading the adoption of smart digital technologies via four key domains, namely Smart Government, Smart Economy, Smart Community and Smart Digital Infrastructure in realising the vision of Selangor as a Livable Smart State in ASEAN by 2025.-Bernama