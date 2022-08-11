S’gor BN candidates in urban areas told to focus campaign on social media

KUALA SELANGOR: Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in urban areas have been told to concentrate their campaign strategy via social media platforms, said state BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix).

He said candidates need to use a different medium to reach voters in villages and urban areas as the population density is different.

“So I am asking candidates standing in urban areas to use social media. While I do not deny the use of social media is more effective, we must still carry out house-to-house campaigns even though we may not be able to visit all houses in an urban area which has a large number of residents.

“So if we are successful in the social media, we would also be able to counter all slanders and allegations made against us,” he said.

He told the media after attending a community device presentation ceremony at the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) in Felda Bukit Cherakah by the Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today.

In this regard, Noh said he is now giving focus on direct support to BN candidates and machinery for the 15th general election (GE15).

“There are blessings when I am not nominated but I am still Selangor Umno liaison committee chairman and I will try to spend time going to the ground in all parliamentary constituencies especially the focused seats to give encouragement to our machinery for BN’s victory,” he said.-Bernama