S’gor civil servants to get one-month salary Aidilfitri aid: MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) today announced a special Aidilfitri aid of one month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 for civil servants in the state, to be paid by April 21 at the latest.

He said they include civil servants under the administration of the Selangor State Secretary (SUK), federal civil servants under the SUK and KAFA teachers.

“In addition, community leaders such as chairmen and secretaries of the village community management councils (MPKK), supervisors of Wanita Berdaya Selangor and Penggerak Belia Selangor will receive a special payment of one month’s allowance,” he said.

Speaking at the Rapat Rahmah Ramadan programme here, Amirudin also announced a special aid of RM500 to mosque officials such as nazir, imam rawatib, siak and muezzin, as well as guru rakyat.

“As an appreciation for the services and commitments of federal civil servants serving in the state, such as police, soldiers, teachers and nurses who earn less than RM3,000 per month (basic salary), they will get a one-off payment of RM200,” he said.

Amirudin said the special financial aid is in appreciation of the tireless efforts and dedication of civil servants in making Selangor a prosperous state. -Bernama