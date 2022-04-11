S’gor exco members contesting in GE15 on leave during polls period

SHAH ALAM: All Selangor state executive councillors standing as Pakatan Harapan candidates in the 15th general election (GE15) will take leave from official duties from nomination day tomorrow until polling on Nov 19.

The state executive councillors involved are Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix), who will be contesting the Gombak parliamentary seat; Housing, Urban Well-being and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Rodziah Ismail (Ampang seat); and Socio-economic Empowerment and Development and Caring Government Committee chairman V. Ganabatirau (Klang).

The Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office, in a statement today, said this was decided at a meeting on Wednesday.-Bernama