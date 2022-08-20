S’gor govt closely monitoring major river water levels

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is closely monitoring the latest situation regarding the water level in several major rivers, as well as the current rainfall rate in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a post on his Facebook page said all relevant agencies are always on standby.

“I also received reports of flash floods around Taman Seri Muda, Shah Alam. The sluice gates have been opened as an effort to speed up the receding water,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation, and Agro-Based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim, in a post on his Facebook page, said he was monitoring with deep concern the flash floods that hit Taman Seri Muda and its surroundings.

“This incident occurred as a result of the high water level in Sungai Rasau, as well as the situation of stagnant water which delayed the flow of water out to Sungai Rasau,” he said.

He said that he had instructed the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to activate the pump system immediately and his officers would conduct a check at the location to ensure that the situation recovers immediately.

“Alhamdulillah, for now, the water in the flooded areas has started to recede. I urge the residents in the surrounding area to be careful and immediately report if there are any unwanted incidents,” he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds to hit all of Selangor until 9 pm tonight.-Bernama