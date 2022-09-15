S'gor govt exempts assessment tax, petty traders licence fees for lower income group

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will exempt assessment tax for village houses and low-cost homes next year.

Trading license fees for petty traders will also be exempted, State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said.

He said this would be the eighth time the exemption has been given since 2016.

“It is expected to involve a loss of state revenue totalling RM68.74 million for the year 2023.

“It is also part of efforts to ease the burden of the people, especially Selangorians,” he said in a Facebook post today.-Bernama