S'gor govt stresses mandatory booster for Friday prayer at consent of Sultan

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government stresses that the decision to allow only individuals who have taken the booster dose to perform the Friday prayer is based on the consent of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, in a statement here today said the consent was announced through a Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) letter of directive dated Feb 21.

“The letter of directive titled, Directive to Boost Enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures at State Mosques, Surau and Musolla (prayer room) to Control the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Indeed, the consent is the concern of His Highness to avoid the Covid-19 pandemic infection on the advice of the Selangor Health Department following the latest development of the infection,” he said.

He said the approach to encourage people in the state to take the booster dose was in line with one of the principles of Maqasid Syariah, namely, the preservation of life, adding that the state government was very concerned over the health and well-being of the people and would always make an effort to adopt the best approach to achieve this.

“The government is also confident that the consent of the Sultan of Selangor to make the taking of the booster dose mandatory to perform the Friday prayer at mosques is based on the Fiqhiyyah concept, namely, sadd adz-dzara’I which means to prevent something which can bring damage and danger,” he said.

Mohd Zawawi also advised the people to take the Covid-19 booster dose to ensure their health and that of their family as well as to safeguard the public’s interest.-Bernama