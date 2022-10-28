S’gor likely to rake in RM2.2b revenue by year-end: MB

KLANG: The Selangor state government is confident of recording a revenue collection of up to RM2.2 billion by the end of 2022, surpassing the RM2.05 billion target set for this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said as of yesterday, the state government’s revenue collection recorded a total of RM2.17 billion.

“In 2020 and 2021, during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Selangor managed to record revenue excess as well as recording higher figures this year.

“The state government aimed to collect revenue of RM2.05 billion but with two months left, the amount should increase following last-minute payments,” he told reporters after officiating the expansion of the Selangor Smartbox System to the Selangor District and Land Office here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Smartbox initiative, Amirudin said the system will speed up and simplify the payment process for land administration matters as well as document collection in the state.

“When the MCO was declared, all operations stopped including the land office counter but within three to four months, we introduced the Smartbox initiative and recorded more than 12,000 transactions,” he said.

The system was developed by the Selangor Land and Mines Office and will be used in nine districts in the state starting Nov 1, 2022.-Bernama