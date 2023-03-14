S’gor looking at several sites for land swap purposes to finance construction of KSSA: MB

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is looking at several sites in Klang and Hulu Selangor as part of a land swap process to finance the cost of developing the Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA) that is expected to be announced next month.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the state government is now looking at the total cost of building the KSSA, while the area that will be involved in the land-swapping process must be of the same value as the entire cost of the complex.

“Selangor State Secretary (Datuk Haris Kasim) has met the parties involved regarding the land ownership for us to swap as well as a study of the cost (of building the KSSA). So, I think around April or after Hari Raya, we will announce which is the site (for land swapping) and the total cost and plan for this project,” he said.

He was answering a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Bersatu-Bukit Antarabangsa) as to whether any area in Pulau Carey, Kuala Langat is included in the study by the state government for the land-swapping process to finance the KSSA at the Selangor Selangor state assembly sitting today.

Amirudin said the area in Pulau Carey is not included in the list because the state government intends to focus on the construction of a third port in Selangor and the Integrated Development Region In South Selangor (IDRISS) in that area.

“We only have about 404.69 hectares of land belonging to Yayasan Selangor (in Pulau Carey) and its value (for land swapping) is insufficient,” said Amirudin.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the KSSA Exhibition organised by the Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) last month received thousands of views and suggestions when it was held from Jan 26 to Feb 10.

“Basically, 50 per cent of the area will be developed with sports facilities, 30 per cent will be turned into a park and green area and the rest for utilities and commercial purposes to be managed by the state government.

“We are discussing and looking at the total cost, including the land swap, because we do not want to ‘disturb’ the nearby land. From April, planning approval can be submitted for us to start the construction process. -Bernama