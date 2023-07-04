S’gor Mufti urges Muslims to remain calm on announcement of Syawal 1

SHAH ALAM: The Muslim community is advised to remain calm while waiting for the announcement from the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal on 29 Ramadhan 1444H or April 20, to determine the start of Syawal 1.

The Mufti of Selangor Datuk Dr Anhar Opir in a statement said that the calculation of the astrologers is something that is not final in determining Syawal 1.

“The final decision will be announced by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal as the authority entrusted by the Council of Rulers on that evening, subject to the results of moon sightings at 29 locations that have been identified,“ he said.

“On the order of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, I, as the Mufti of Selangor would like to advise Muslims, especially those in Selangor, to respect all the processes that have been set and hand over the responsibility of determining the start of Syawal 1, 1444H to the relevant authorities,“ he said.

He added that the early start of the Islamic month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon and the data on the position of the moon on the date of observation in one country is not subject to the results of the sighting of the crescent in another country. -Bernama