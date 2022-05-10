S’gor, N.sembilan and Penang won’t dissolve state assemblies this year: PH

KUALA LUMPUR: Three states under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule - Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang - will not dissolve their respective state assemblies this year due to concerns of floods during the monsoon season said the PH Presidential Council.

The PH Presidential Council in a statement issued today said the decision was made following a discussion with the Menteri Besar of Selangor Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when met during a press conference in Parliament, here today said the leaders from all three states had stated that their priority was to focus on preparations to face the possibility of floods during the Northeast Monsoon and finding ways to ease the burden of the people when facing such disasters.

“Therefore, all three states will not dissolve their state assemblies (meaning there will be no election in all three states this year). The Monsoon season which brings about heavy rain and floods is expected to end by February or March. They will have ample time to fix suitable dates after that.

“In short, the three states will not be inline with the Federal Government if the General Election is called during the Monsoon season or when floods occur. The leaders of these three states are united in their stand to not add on to the burden of the people when they will be facing hardship due to floods,“ he said.

The PH Presidential Council statetement was jointly issued by Anwar who is also the PKR president, Party Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Pertubuhan Kinabalu Progresif Bersatu (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Meanwhile, Anwar announced that PH had agreed to a new logo, but the coalition will continue to use the old logo for the 15th General Election, if held soon, due to the numerous logistics involved if a new logo was changed in haste.

“Meaning, the logo issue need not be discussed anymore...I wish to thank the leaders of the PH parties for accepting the proposal and for their views. We are together and agreed together but our main priority now is to face the election,“ he said.

Asked about the latest development on the possibility of Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA) joining PH, Anwar said the prospect is at the discussion stage with the committee.

On Sept 21, the PH Presidential Council had informed that the committee was made up of one representative from each component party - Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PKR), Steven Sim Chee Keong (DAP), Mohd Hasbie Muda (Amanah) and Datuk Ewon Benedick (UPKO).-Bernama