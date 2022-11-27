S’gor records 31,822 dengue cases until Nov 19

SHAH ALAM: Selangor recorded a total of 31,822 dengue cases from January until Nov 19, said state Health director Datuk Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman.

He said it was a 131.5 per cent increase in the number of cases compared to the 13,745 cases in the same period last year.

“In the 46th epidemiology week from Nov 13 to 19, a total of 744 dengue cases have been reported in Selangor, which was a decrease of 8.4 per cent (68 cases) compared to 812 cases in the previous week,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the four districts that recorded the highest number of dengue cases so far in the state were Petaling with 10,927 cases, Hulu Langat (7,444), Klang (5,405) and Gombak (4,308).

“Eight deaths were recorded due to dengue complications this year in Selangor, namely four cases from the Hulu Langat District Health Centre (PKD), two cases from Petaling PKD and one case each from Hulu Selangor PKD and Kuala Langat PKD,“ he added.-Bernama