S’gor Tengku Permaisuri attends domestic helper's ceremony to embrace Islam

SHAH ALAM: The Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin attended her domestic helper's ceremony to convert to Islam held at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque here yesterday.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin accompanied her maid, Mariam Abdullah to recite the syahadah led by Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir and was witnessed by the state mosque’s grand imam Muhammad Farhan Wijaya.

According to Selangor Royal Office official Faceook page, the event which took place after Friday prayers, was also witnessed by other congregants. -Bernama