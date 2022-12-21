S’gor to set new guidelines for camping activities

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will set new guidelines for camping activities in the state as soon as possible following the landslide incident at the Father’s Organic Farm camping site in Batang Kali near here on Dec 16.

State’s Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Standing Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said this was because the local authorities (PBT) do not have specific conditions for camping activities because they were mostly offered by resort operators.

“Therefore, the state government wants to speed up the census of the types and number of camping activities as well as activities that are not clearly stated in the business categories.

“The census will also identify the locations of these activities in terms of environmentally-sensitive areas and places that are unsuitable or risky for recreational activities,” he told a press conference at the Selangor State Secretary’s Building (SUK), here today.

Ng said previously a census had been carried out by the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) based on the records in 2018 with 61 campsites identified in the district.

“These 61 campsites in Hulu Selangor are both licensed and unlicensed, and some are even built on government-owned land. We need to update not only at MPHS but throughout the state,” he said.

Ng said the state government is also seeking feedback from stakeholders in recreational and camping activities such as entrepreneurs, recreational and camping associations and government agencies.

He said the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) will call other campsite operators to explain the guidelines for organising safe camping activities.

“All these findings will help the state government draw up guidelines so that camping and recreational activities can be carried out safely and not pose any danger to anyone.

“Only operators who comply with the guidelines will be accredited by the PBT and Tourism Selangor to carry out camping activities,” he said.

On whether the owner of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite should be held responsible for the tragedy, Ng said it is up to the police.

The landslide last Friday had so far claimed 26 lives, with seven victims still missing. It was reported that 94 people were involved in the tragedy.-Bernama