S’gor Umno to hand over GE15 candidate list soon: Noh

TANJONG KARANG: Selangor Umno will hand over its 15th general election (GE15) list of candidates from all 22 divisions to the party leadership very soon, its chief Tan Sri Noh Omar said.

He said the list will have the names of five candidates for each parliamentary and state constituency.

“Some of the divisions will have six names, including the incumbent,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the Tanjong Karang Umno Wanita annual general meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Noh said he will leave it to the party’s top leadership on whether UMNO (and Barisan Nasional) should go into the GE15 on its own or cooperate with other parties.

He also said Selangor Umno will launch its machinery at the divisional and branch level soon.

The media had reported previously that all Umno state liaison committees will submit their list of candidates to the party’s ‘Top Five’ for consideration beginning Monday.

The 'Top Five' refers to Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the party's three vice presidents namely Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.-Bernama