S.Korea-Malaysia relations can be elevated to a greater level - Outgoing Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: The bilateral exchanges between South Korea and Malaysia can be further elevated, said outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Lee Chi Beom.

As the two nations will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy between Malaysia and South Korea next year, he is optimist that the closer relations can be further expanded to many areas and in greater depth

“South Korea and Malaysia are enjoying closer relations not only in terms of numbers and volume. I am confident that our bilateral exchanges will become even more active and that our relationship will be further strengthened to a strategic partnership in the near future.

“As Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob emphasised recently in his address at the United Nations (UN) in New York, I believe that South Korea and Malaysia are like brothers and sisters in the same ‘World Family,’ and that we can overcome many challenges and build a prosperous future together.”

Lee said this in his speech on the occasion of the 4,354th anniversary of the Korean National Foundation Day and the 74th Armed Forces Day of South Korea, here Friday night.

The annual event, which has been postponed for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was attended by, among others, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who was the guest of honour, foreign diplomats, government officials, the business community and the South Korean community here.

Lee highlighted as South Korea is currently rallying to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, he expressed hope that Malaysia will show its support to the country’s bidding for the event.

“I believe that the World Expo in Busan will be an excellent opportunity for our two countries to join our efforts to address the global challenges, such as climate change, digital transformation, and inequality among and within nations, for our better future.

“We look forward to your consideration and support for Busan to host the 2030 World Expo,” said Lee noting Friday’s night occasion was his last official function as ambassador to Malaysia as he wraps up his tour of duty.

The reception featured a backdrop of Lee Jung Jae, one of the promotional ambassadors for Busan’s 2030 World Expo bid, in an effort to promote the city of Busan to the guests participating in the reception.

The backdrop of the South Korean actor who has recently won the Emmy award for his leading role in the Netflix series “Squid Game”, and event staff dressed up as characters from the Squid Game drew much attention and received positive responses from the guests.

This year marks the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of official diplomatic ties between two countries.-Bernama