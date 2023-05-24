S.Korea’s Defence Minister reaffirms support for country’s defence companies at LIMA ‘23

SEOUL: South Korea’s Defence Minister Lee Jong Sup has reaffirmed government support for arms exports in a meeting with officials from the country’s defence companies participating in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA ‘23).

Lee made the remarks Tuesday after he visited booths run by Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and others, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his ministry.

“Recent defence exports go beyond just weapons systems, and as the scope expands into joint research and development, technological cooperation and other fields, and becomes more complex, cooperation between defence companies and the government is important,“ Lee was quoted as saying.

During the meeting, company officials requested assistance from the military in product tests and evaluations, and other support measures, while Lee explained support measures being pursued by the government, such as strengthening financial assistance, the ministry said.

Lee arrived in Malaysia on Monday for a four-day trip and held talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, the following day.

Established in 1991 and held biennially, LIMA is one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific, with this year’s edition involving over 600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

The 16th edition event started Tuesday and will end on May 27. -Bernama