S. Korea’s export rises 1.2% in first 10 days of June

SEOUL: South Korea’s export slightly rose in the first 10 days of June thanks to higher business days, customs office data showed on Monday, reported Xinhua.

Export amounted to US$15.27 billion during the June 1-10 period, up 1.2 per cent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

It was mainly attributed to higher working days. The daily average export declined 6.0 per cent in the 10-day period.

The outbound shipment kept sliding for the 8th consecutive month through May.

Import shrank 20.7 per cent to US$16.68 billion, sending the trade deficit to US$1.41 billion. The trade balance stayed in red for the 15th straight month through May.

Semiconductor export tumbled 31.1 per cent in the 10-day period, while those for oil and steel products diminished 35.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent each.

Car shipment more than doubled, and auto parts export advanced in double digits. -Bernama