S.Korea to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand

SEOUL: South Korea’s government will add an additional 230 international flights by next month to meet growing demand for travel in the wake of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said Friday.

The addition will raise the number of weekly international flights from 532 in May to 762 in June, according to Yonhap news agency.

Starting May 23, the government will also recognise negative rapid antigen test results for travellers boarding flights to South Korea, on top of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results currently being accepted, Yonhap reported the minister said.

From June, international arrivals will also be required to undergo a PCR test within three days of their entry into South Korea. The mandatory test is currently required on the day of arrival now, it added. -Bernama