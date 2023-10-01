S.Korean builders' overseas orders top US$30b for 3rd year in 2022

SEOUL: South Korean builders' overseas construction orders have topped US$30 billion for a third consecutive year in 2022 due to robust demand from Asia as well as the North American and Pacific Ocean regions, government data showed Tuesday.

Local builders won a total of US$31 billion from overseas construction orders in 2022, slightly up from US$30.6 billion in the prior year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport as well as the International Contractors Association of Korea.

In 2020, the corresponding figure was US$35.1 billion reported Xinhua.

The 2022 growth was attributed to solid demand from Asia and North America.

Construction orders, secured from Asia, surged 31.9 per cent from a year earlier to US$12.2 billion in 2022, while orders from the North American and Pacific Ocean regions advanced 15.3 per cent to US$4.5 billion.

Orders from the Middle East and Europe declined in double digits to US$9.0 billion and US$3.4 billion each in 2022.

By nation, domestic builders clinched the largest construction orders of US$3.67 billion from Indonesia, followed by Saudi Arabia with US$3.48 billion and the United States with US$3.46 billion, respectively.

Of the total, industrial plant orders took up the highest portion of 42 per cent, trailed by construction orders at 28 per cent and civil engineering projects at 19 per cent.-Bernama