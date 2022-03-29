S.Korean President-elect speaks with Zelenskyy by phone

SEOUL: South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol(pix) spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency quoted his spokesperson as saying without disclosing details of the conversation.

Kim Eun Hye said in a brief statement that the call took place at 5 pm.

“Please be informed that because Ukraine is currently in a state of war, the detailed contents of the phone call are difficult to disclose,“ she said.

Zelenskyy shared the news in a tweet.

“Thanked the people of South Korea for their support of Ukraine,“ he wrote. “Wished the President-elect success in his future responsible activities and expressed conviction in further fruitful cooperation!”

Yoon has previously expressed his support for the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russia’s invasion.

Since his election, Yoon has also spoken with United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.-Bernama