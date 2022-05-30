S.Koreans to vote in local elections, parliamentary by-elections this week

SEOUL: South Koreans will vote in local elections and parliamentary elections this week amid expectations that the results will boost or weaken the mandate of the new government of President Yoon Suk Yeol(pix), reported Yonhap news agency.

Up for grabs in Wednesday’s elections are 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 226 lower-level council heads, as well as 779 seats in provincial and metropolitan councils, and 2,602 in lower-level local councils.

Also at stake will be seven National Assembly seats in parliamentary by-elections.

Voting will kick off at 6.00 am and run until 6.00 pm Wednesday at 14,465 polling centers nationwide, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).

Eligible voters total 44.3 million, but 9.13 million of them already cast their ballots during the two-day early voting last week.

Turnout of the advance voting came to 20.62 per cent, the highest for any local elections, the NEC said. It expects the final turnout for Wednesday’s elections to surpass 60.2 per cent logged in the 2018 local elections.

The elections come less than a month after Yoon took office.-Bernama