S P Setia launches Setia i-Home: The Future of Sustainable Living

KAJANG: S P Setia, one of Malaysia’s leading property developers, has launched Setia i-Home, its new initiative to implement sustainable features in their future landed residential developments.

Setia i-Home is part of S P Setia’s commitment to accelerating its efforts in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and achieving Net Zero by 2050.

According to S P Setia executive vice-president and Technical Excellence Committee chairman Datuk Tan Hon Lim, “As sustainable living has become more critical, it is essential for us to embrace new technologies that help us minimise our impact on the environment. Setia i-Home is our response to this pressing need. It is also part of our commitment to being the leader in creating sustainable communities and enriching

lifestyles.”

With Setia i-Home, S P Setia’s upcoming launches will be equipped with a smart home system that provides control to multiple switches and power plugs via a mobile app, allowing homeowners to optimise energy consumption. In addition, the properties will be solar switch ready - this feature will enable the installation of solar panels to reduce the usage of energy from the grid and the carbon footprint of residents.

Setia i-Home properties will also feature a Green Switch enabling residents to switch off all appliances with one touch upon exiting the house, further reducing energy consumption.

Additionally, the properties will come equipped with an electronic vehicle (EV) charging port, with an option for residents to install an EV charging connector to provide power supply to EVs.

Leveraging renewable energy resources, Setia i-Home will include a rainwater harvesting system to collect rainwater for use in-house. The properties also employ an Industrialised Building System (IBS) to reduce construction waste, with the aim of achieving a 50% IBS score.

Setia i-Home includes innovative features such as a contactless food and parcel dropbox, Box 366, to elevate the lifestyle of residents. The homes are equipped with air-quality systems from Panasonic to ensure a healthy living environment.

“We are proud to introduce the Setia i-Home initiative that will feature a unique combination of sustainability and innovation. Each feature has been designed to assist our vision to become the frontrunner in creating sustainable communities that enhance lifestyles. We hope to inspire the nation with our dedication in implementing sustainable initiatives in our upcoming developments,“said Tan.

All Setia i-Home features align with S P Setia’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

By introducing cutting-edge technology and innovative sustainability solutions in its future developments, S P Setia is taking strides towards creating sustainable and vibrant communities.