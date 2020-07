IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has confirmed the status quo of this year’s Ipoh City Icon award which was conferred on YouTube star, S.Pavithra (pix), despite the latter’s refusal to accept the recognition.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said there was no official statement from Pavithra, 28, to MBI regarding the refusal.

“At the moment, the award is still hers (and) next year we will announce (the icon award) during the 33rd anniversary of Ipoh City Council, to me it is still the status quo,” he told reporters at the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang launch ceremony at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building, here, today.

On July 24, Pavithra and her husband, M. Sugu, refused to accept the award due to a misunderstanding between them following the conferment of the award.

Instead, Pavithra said that they wanted to focus on creating videos on cooking as usual for their YouTube channel.

The couple sparked a controversy when Sugu, 29, was charged at the Sessions Court, here for carrying an offensive weapon and causing hurt to his wife using a mobile phone and a sickle, last Tuesday. Pavithra has since forgiven her husband.

Bernama was the first to feature the couple’s story on May 8, their YouTube channel had about 420,000 followers then.

Four days later, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin presented the couple with a camera tripod and several other gifts. -Bernama