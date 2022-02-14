S’pore advises citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

SINGAPORE: Singapore is advising its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible as tensions have continued to heighten in Ukraine and the surrounding region.

“In view of the current situation, Singaporeans in Ukraine are advised to leave the country as soon as possible via commercial means while it is still possible to do so,” said the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement issued late Sunday.

“There is no guarantee that MFA will be in a position to assist Singaporeans’ departure if conflict occurs. Singapore does not have a diplomatic mission in Ukraine,” it said.

The ministry noted that Singaporeans who are still in Ukraine should immediately e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at: Tel: +65 6379 8800/6379 8855 or Fax: +65 6476 7302.

It was reported that Israel, Albania, and Morocco were urging their citizens to leave Ukraine as well.

Meanwhile, the US was reportedly relocating some of its diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital to the city of Lviv amid security concerns.

Both Canada and Australia were suspending embassy operations in Kyiv and opening temporary offices in Lviv, said a report.-Bernama