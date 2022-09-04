S’pore DPM's visit will strengthen bilateral relations, cooperation: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lawrence Wong's visit to Malaysia provides an excellent opportunity for Malaysia and Singapore to exchange views on a broad range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

In a statement today, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz(pix) said the visit, scheduled from today until Sept 7, 2022, would also further strengthen the longstanding relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

“Aside from being our closest neighbour, Singapore is also Malaysia’s second largest trading partner and the largest within Asean, with total trade amounting to RM267.11 billion in 2021, an increase of 25.2 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2020,“ he said.

During his visit, Wong is scheduled to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He is also scheduled to meet with Senior Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Bank Negara Malaysia Governor, Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, and take part in a closed-door dialogue with Kuala Lumpur Business Club.-Bernama