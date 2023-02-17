S’pore, M’sia committed to sharing expertise in the modern agricultural sector

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore are prepared to expand their current level of collaboration in modern agriculture to improve the food security in their countries.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in a statement today, said the significance of developing modern agriculture and the application of smart technology in the agricultural sector were among the matters discussed during a courtesy visit by Singapore's High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon to Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu at Menara Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladahan (LPP) here, yesterday (Thursday).

Mohamad also emphasised that food supply stability is a global issue and would need to be addressed jointly by both countries.

Malaysia has invited Singapore to invest in the modern agriculture sector in Malaysia so as to be able to increase the food supply jointly.

According to the statement, Singapore is ready to share its technology and expertise in the field of smart agriculture.

Both countries have given their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade in the field of agriculture in line with the goal of guaranteeing a sustainable and continuous source of food supply.

Singapore is an important agricultural trading partner for Malaysia.

From January to October 2022, the value of Malaysia-Singapore trade in the agricultural sector is RM15.99 billion. -Bernama