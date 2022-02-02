S'pore Minister Masagos Zulkifli on working visit to M'sia from Feb 3

SINGAPORE: Minister for Social and Family Development of Singapore, Masagos Zulkifli will make a three-day working visit to Malaysia from Thursday (Feb 3) and is expected to meet four Malaysian ministers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said Masagos will meet with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Idris Ahmad; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man; and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Masagos who is also the Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs is expected to meet Religious Advisor to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as well as Umno Chief for Kedah Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.-Bernama