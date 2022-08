SINGAPORE: Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected E. Coli, at levels exceeding the microbial limits for Ready-To-Eat food stated in the Singapore Food Regulations, in a mooncake product originating from Malaysia.

SFA said as a precautionary measure, it has directed the importer, Easy Mix Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated product - My Mum’s Cookies Premium Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake (Vegan).

“The recall is ongoing,” SFA said on its Facebook page today.-Bernama