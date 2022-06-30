S’pore to hang another Malaysian for drug trafficking

PETALING JAYA: Another Malaysian death row prisoner is scheduled to be executed in Singapore, on July 7, The Malaysian Insight reports.

According to his family, Kalwant Singh, 32, was arrested by Singaporean authorities on drug charges in 2013 and has been imprisoned since then.

His execution comes months after that of another Malaysian, Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, also for drug offences.

Kalwant’s sister Tarlochan Kaur, 40, who lives in Cameron Highlands, will be travelling to Singapore tomorrow.

Kalwant was convicted by the Singapore High Court of trafficking in 120.9g of diamorphine.

In April, Nagaenthran, 34, was executed despite pleas for clemency because he was intellectually challenged. His last-minute legal appeals were rejected.