S’wak govt studying merger of four water authorities under one entity

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is studying the merger of four main water supply authorities in the state under one entity, to be known as the State Water Authority (SWA).

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said this study involved the merger of the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), Kuching Water Board (KWB), Sibu Water Board (SWB) and Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku).

“Within the next two years, we will study the merging of these bodies and their structures,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference (BIWWEC) here today.

Abang Johari said that Sarawak has many water resources including lakes, apart from the Bakun and Murum dams, therefore it is important to create a regulatory body.

“You need the (water supply) trunk lines as the main grid, then (followed by) the distribution and from there we will have data on how we want to plan water distribution. Our area (Sarawak state) is quite large and we need to make careful planning,“ he said.

While speaking at the ceremony, Abang Johari said that water resources are limited and irreplaceable for basic needs in daily life, so they need to be well managed.

“Within the context of demographic growth, increased competition for water and improved attention to environmental issues, water for food remains as a core issue that can no longer be addressed through a narrow sectoral approach.

“Water connects the environment with our livelihoods; improving access to clean water, especially in areas vulnerable to water scarcity, alleviates poverty, improves health and is a precondition for improved quality of life,” he added.

BIWWEC 2022, themed “Sustainability and Resilience through Smart Technology and Innovation”, focuses on active and synergistic solutions to overcome the challenges of water and wastewater in Borneo.-Bernama