S'wak polls: PH government contributes to DAP's poor performance

KUCHING: The sentiment about Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 22-month rule as the federal government had contributed to DAP’s poor performance in the recently concluded 12th Sarawak state election.

Sarawak DAP chairman, Chong Chieng Jen(pix) said during that time, PH did not manage to match the expectations of the people who voted for them in the last General Election.

He said although PH managed to implement reforms within the government system and introduce good governance measures, the coalition still fell short of what was expected of them.

“We acknowledge that the low voter turnout and split-voting were due to the general sentiment of disappointment among the electorates in many of our constituencies.

“Those who had voted for DAP in 2018 to bring about change of government, decided not to continue supporting DAP in this state election because we did not live up to their expectations. We wish to extend our sincere apology for falling short of such expectations,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Chong said DAP would continue to play its role as a responsible opposition in Sarawak and support what is right and oppose the wrongs committed by the government of the day.

DAP managed to win only two state seats through Chong in Padungan and Violet Yong in Pending during the 12th Sarawak state election.-Bernama