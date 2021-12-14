S’wak polls: The heat is on in fight for Pujut 'hot' seat

MIRI: The Pujut state seat has been vacant since February when its incumbent, Dr Ting Tiong Choon of DAP was disqualified for having dual nationality, namely Australian and Malaysian citizenship, thus contravening Article 17(1)(g) of the Sarawak State Constitution.

At the 12th Sarawak election this Saturday (Dec 18), the hot seat will see a five-cornered fight involving candidates from DAP, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

Since wresting the seat from Barisan Nasional-Sarawak United People’s Party (BN-SUPP) at the 10th election in 2011 through its candidate Fong Pau Teck, the DAP has made Pujut its stronghold by defending it in the last election in 2016.

In the election this time, the DAP is putting its hopes on Sarawak DAP secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong to ensure that the Pujut seat that had been “taken” from its grasp following the court ruling in February finds its way back to the party.

Ling is no stranger to Sarawak political observers because, as a 28-year-old, he caused a sensation in the 10th election when he brought down the “giant” of Sarawak politics then - Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri George Chan Hong Nam - in the Piasau constituency.

Ling, however, failed to defend the Piasau seat when he was defeated by BN-SUPP candidate Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew in the 2016 election.

“Democracy is an ongoing process. My hope is that the political landscape in Sarawak is more balanced between the opposition and the government, so that we can fight for the welfare of the people,” Ling told Bernama.

Ling and DAP can expect a tough task defending the Pujut seat in the state election this time as the GPS is fielding Adam Yii Siew Sang, a well-known figure among the people of Miri, as its candidate.

Yii, 65, who has held the post of Miri mayor since 2016 and is chairman of the Pujut SUPP, has been tasked by GPS to end DAP’s two-term domination in Pujut.

At a press conference streamed via his official Facebook page recently, Yii said the residents of Pujut deserved to enjoy a better quality of life and expressed confidence that the voters there were mature enough to make a wise choice.

“This is not about who I am, but about the fate of the people of Pujut... about welfare, infrastructure, basic necessities and the surrounding neighbourhood. These must be prioritised so that everyone can lead a better life,” he said.

Meanwhile, PSB is fielding Business Communications Diploma graduate Bruce Chai Khim Cheong, 48, who has served as a councillor in the Miri City Council in 2015, as its candidate.

One of the main issues he will fight for, should he be elected, is to create employment opportunities to prevent Pujut youths from migrating elsewhere in search of jobs.

“Yes, the Pujut constituency is in an urban area and has all the facilities. However, its biggest problem is that it is difficult for the people to earn a living. The policy of providing ample job opportunities needs to be given serious attention,” he said.

The other two candidates for the Pujut constituency, which has 27,567 registered voters, are legal advisor Leslie Ting Siong Ngiap, 39, of PBK and Sarawak for Sarawakians movement founder Chin Fen Siong of Aspirasi.-Bernama